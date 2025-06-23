July 2 2025 Webinar: 3 Experts & Their Top Picks for the Second Half of 2025

3 Experts & Their Top Picks for the Second Half of 2025

SIGN UP TODAY!

Join expert Cabot analysts Tom Hutchinson, Clif Droke, and Jacob Mintz as they break down everything you need to know about the state of the market, including...

The market is perched near all-time highs, but is it poised for another leg higher?



Investing moves that can pay off even if the bull market stalls.



Adding resilient stocks to your portfolio to hedge against headlines, uncertainty, and the Middle East.



The profit opportunities you can find in turnaround stocks, dividend payers, and options trading.

PLUS, the top picks from all three of our investing experts.

FREE Special Offer – space is limited. Sign up now.

Registration is limited to the first 500 participants who sign up for this webinar. Act now to ensure your spot. It is absolutely free.

Sign up now for FREE!

About the Experts

Jacob Mintz is a professional options trader and editor of Cabot Options Trader. Using his proprietary options scans, Jacob creates and manages positions in equities based on unusual option activity and risk/reward.

Jacob developed his proprietary system during his years as an options market maker on the floor of the Chicago Board of Options Exchange, where he ran several trading crowds for nearly 10 years.

After a successful career on the trading floor Jacob was tasked with setting up a trading desk at a top-tier options trading company, trading against the most sophisticated hedge funds and institutions in the world.

Today Jacob trades for himself, coaches and teaches about options trading, and runs our Cabot Options Trader, Cabot Options Trader Pro and Cabot Profit Booster advisories. Jacob lives in North Carolina with his wife and two kids who keep him very busy with their sports and social calendars.

Tom Hutchinson is the Chief Analyst of Cabot Dividend Investor, Cabot Income Advisor and Cabot Retirement Club. He is a Wall Street veteran with extensive experience in multiple areas of investing and finance.

His range of experience includes specialized work in mortgage banking, commodity trading and in a financial advisory capacity for several of the nation’s largest investment banks.

For more than a decade Tom created and actively managed investment portfolios for private investors, corporate clients, pension plans and 401(K)s. He has a long track record of successfully building wealth and providing a high income while maintaining and growing principal.

As a financial writer, Tom’s byline has appeared in the Motley Fool, StreetAuthority, NewsMax, and more. He has written newsletters and articles for several of the nation’s largest online publications, conducted seminars and appeared on several national financial TV programs.

For the past seven years, Tom has authored a highly successful dividend and income portfolio with a stellar track record of success. At Cabot, Tom provides monthly Cabot Dividend Investor issues, regular weekly updates on every portfolio position and a weekly podcast discussing goings-on in the market.

Clif Droke is the Chief Analyst of Cabot Turnaround Letter. For over 20 years, he has worked as a writer, analyst and editor of several market-oriented advisory services and has written several books on technical trading in the stock market, including “Channel Buster: How to Trade the Most Profitable Chart Pattern” and “The Stock Market Cycles” as well as “Turnaround Trading & Investing: Tactics and Techniques for Spotting Winning Turnaround Stocks.”

A Proven, Trusted Source

The Cabot Wealth Network was founded in 1970 by Carlton Lutts, a disciplined investor with an engineering mind who developed a proprietary stock picking system using technical and fundamental analyses.

Carlton personally researched and wrote the hugely influential Cabot Market Letter which recommended many big-time profitable trades.

Since then Cabot Wealth Network has grown to become one of the largest and most-trusted independent investment advisory publishers in the country, serving hundreds of thousands of investors across North America and around the world.