VIDEO: Pros and Cons of Secondary Stock Offerings and More | Cabot Weekly Review

Mike Cintolo shares all his thoughts on the market’s historic crash, including some scenarios that are possible going forward.

October 6, 2022
In today’s Weekly Review small cap analyst Tyler Laundon shares his view on the current market and discusses why growth investors should get out of small cap index funds and move into individual small cap stocks. He also talks about the pros and cons of secondary stock offerings and how they can be a bullish signal for growth stocks. Stocks discussed include: AVLR, SPT, LVGO, BL, SVMK, DKNG, EVBG, and COUP.

Jennifer Doe
