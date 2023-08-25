Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
September 2023
A Mature Couple Riding Bike and Laughing Together
Growth Stocks Investing
Keep Your Golden Years Golden: How to Save, Spend, and Invest
The expanding senior population is a major demographic trend that’s driving higher costs in senior living and senior care services across the country. If you’re retired (or planning to), unexpectedly high living expenses can put your entire retirement picture in doubt. This month, let’s explore assisted and unassisted living options for seniors, how to plan for those expenses even as they climb, and important factors to consider before you shake up your living situation. Plus, we’ll pick a few of the best-looking stocks taking advantage of the trend.
August 25, 2023
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Read More
Person Riding a Motorcycle
Growth Stocks Investing
The Pros and Cons of Buying Aggressive Stocks
Buying aggressive stocks can help you outperform the market and lead to a richer retirement, but it’s got its risks and you need to know the pros and cons before you dive in.
August 25, 2023
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Read More
Kids Holding Money
Growth Stocks Investing
11 Stocks My Kids Actually Want to Buy
Inflation’s bullish impact on precious metals prices has been held back by dollar strength. That could be changing.
August 25, 2023
 · 
Jacob Mintz
Read More
Assessing the Global Electric Vehicle Landscape
Many U.S. investors see electric vehicle (EV) trends locally, but the truth is it’s a global phenomena and there’s a lot of value to be found overseas.
August 25, 2023
 · 
Carl Delfeld
3 Undervalued Micro-Cap Growth Stocks
The new bull market is certainly a rising tide, but it isn’t lifting all boats equally yet. Here are three undervalued micro-cap stocks being ignored by the market.
August 25, 2023
 · 
Rich Howe
My Favorite Small-Cap Value Stock
Small-cap value stocks have underperformed both their growth peers and large-cap stocks for years. We don’t know if that will change going forward, but this value stock is intriguing regardless.
August 25, 2023
 · 
Bruce Kaser
Signs of Hope for Cannabis Stock Investors
Between record state-level cannabis sales, improving price compression and positive polling, there are signs of hope that cannabis stocks may finally get out of the doldrums.
August 25, 2023
 · 
Michael Brush
How to Profit from Low Volatility
When volatility is low, selling options becomes less profitable but buying them becomes more affordable. Here’s my favorite options strategy for that environment.
August 25, 2023
 · 
Andy Crowder
The Top AI Stocks Are Starting to Reveal Themselves
Including “AI” in your earnings calls was a cheat code for companies in the first half of the year, but investors ultimately need to see those efforts monetized, and it’s already starting.
August 25, 2023
 · 
Tyler Laundon
Why You Should Trust This Bull Market
Although it’s lost some steam in August, we remain in a “rolling” bull market, and traders should invest accordingly.
August 25, 2023
 · 
Jacob Mintz
3 Oil Stocks for Rebounding Crude Prices
A combination of supply cuts and rising demand is finally lifting oil prices after a year of decline, these three stocks can help you capitalize on the rebound in crude.
August 25, 2023
 · 
Clif Droke

