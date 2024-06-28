Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
MG-ps-logo-analyst (1).png

July 2024
July2024CMCMagazineCover
Magazine
Estate Planning Done Right: Don’t Leave Your Heirs a Headache
We may hate to talk (or even think) about it, but we all understand the importance of proper estate planning. And if you’ve spent a lifetime accumulating assets to pass down to those you love, the next best thing you can do is to make sure you’ve taken the right steps to avoid leaving your heirs with a headache on top of their inheritance. This month, let’s explore the steps you can take right now to help make sure your wishes are honored and that your family doesn’t spend months or even years duking it out in court.
June 28, 2024
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Read More
2292919_July2024CMCMagArticleImages_1_061824.png
Magazine
What Nancy Pelosi and Roaring Kitty Have in Common
It’s something of a running joke online, but can you actually make the case that Representative Pelosi and the man behind the GameStop saga are two of the greatest traders in history?
June 28, 2024
 · 
Jacob Mintz
Read More
2292919_July2024CMCMagArticleImages_2_061824.png
Magazine
3 “Hiding-in-Plain-Sight” Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Almost all of the positive performance of the last few years has been driven by large-cap growth stocks, but that doesn’t mean investors have missed the boat. Here are three that I like now.
June 28, 2024
 · 
Nancy Zambell
Read More
1 Type of Options Trading That’s Best Avoided
There are a number of unique risks that apply only to options trading, but there’s one kind of risk (that’s outside your control) that should give you pause if you’re thinking about trading 0-day options.
June 28, 2024
 · 
Brad Simmerman
Costco vs. Nvidia: Which Is the Better Buy?
Both stocks have been strong performers in recent years and trade at elevated valuations, but which stock belongs in your portfolio: Costco (COST) or Nvidia (NVDA)?
June 28, 2024
 · 
Carl Delfeld
4 Catalysts Offer Hope for a Beaten-Down Cannabis Sector
Cannabis stocks are well off their 2024 highs, but investors are discounting four major catalysts that offer hope for the sector in the year ahead.
June 28, 2024
 · 
Michael Brush
Pay Attention to the Market’s Trend – Not Its Value
There’s no shortage of opinions on stock valuations these days, but instead of listening to them, pay attention to the market itself.
June 28, 2024
 · 
Chris Preston
2 Recent IPOs to Watch, 2 Brand-New Ones to Consider
2024’s bull market has raised investor sentiment around IPOs, and that’s boosting the prospects of these newly (or almost) public companies.
June 28, 2024
 · 
Tyler Laundon
Is Nvidia About to Overtake Microsoft?
Nvidia (NVDA) and Microsoft (MSFT) are neck-and-neck in the race for the largest publicly traded company in the world. Here’s what it will take for Nvidia to break away.
June 28, 2024
 · 
Brad Simmerman
These 2 Aerospace Stocks Are Flying Under the Radar
These two aerospace stocks are flying under Wall Street’s radar but are checking off my “3 Rs” growth stock criteria just the same.
June 28, 2024
 · 
Mike Cintolo
Why Are People Buying GameStop (GME) Again?
The original meme stock rally was a strange time in the market, and the fact that we’re seeing a repeat of it is stranger still. So, do we need to worry that it’ll play out in the same way and put an end to the bull market?
June 28, 2024
 · 
Chris Preston

Start Reading
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.