Cabot Options Institute Income Trader

We allowed our three remaining October 20, 2023, positions to expire.



Our DraftKings (DKNG) puts closed in-the-money and as I discussed last week on our subscriber-only call, I plan to sell calls against our newly issued shares in DKNG on Monday.



Both our Wells Fargo (WFC) and Pfizer (PFE) call positions expired worthless, so we locked in all of the premium and we needed it to offset some of the losses in both stocks. I plan to sell more calls against both positions on Monday.