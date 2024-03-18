COI Income Trader Issue: March 18, 2024

Weekly Commentary

Our Income Trader portfolio continues to shine with a total return of 159.2%.

We should be able to add to our total this week by locking in profits on our most conservative position, PFE. It’s only a paltry 1.4%, but the wheel approach lives on singles and doubles. Since we introduced PFE to the income wheel approach we’ve made a steady 30.89% in total returns (16 trades) while the stock has lost over 40%.

Next week we are on track to lock in 4.0% in BITO and 1.4% in XLU. As we have spoken about numerous times over the past month, I want to continue to ladder our positions going forward so we have the ability to reap returns on a weekly basis. So far, so good.

Current Positions

Open Date Ticker Stock Price (open) Stock Price (current) Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Position Delta Income Wheel Portfolio - Open Trades 1/30/2024 PFE $27.38 $27.94 Covered Call March 22, 2024 29 Call $0.37 $0.10 0.84 3/5/2024 BITO $31.72 $31.68 Selling Puts March 28, 2024 28 Put $1.05 $0.61 0.2 2/26/2024 XLU $60.84 $63.46 Selling Puts March 28, 2024 59.5 Put $0.72 $0.13 0.1 2/26/2024 KO $61.05 $59.88 Selling Puts April 5, 2024 60 Puts $0.60 $0.70 0.51 2/22/2024 DKNG $40.33 $41.78 Selling Puts March 28, 2024 38 Put $1.15 $0.25 0.13 Open Date Close Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closed Price Profit Return Income Wheel Portfolio - Closed Trades 6/2/2022 7/8/2022 PFE Short Put July 8, 2022 50 Put $0.65 $0.00 $0.65 1.30% 6/10/2022 7/15/2022 GDX Short Put July 15, 2022 29 Put $0.66 Assigned at $29 ($2.75) -9.48% 6/10/2022 7/15/2022 BITO Short Put July 15, 2022 16 Put $0.82 Assigned at $16 ($2.09) -13.10% 6/22/2022 7/21/2022 WFC Short Put July 29, 2022 35 Put $0.80 $0.02 $0.78 2.23% 6/30/2022 8/10/2022 KO Short Put August 19, 2022 57.5 Put $0.70 $0.03 $0.67 1.20% 7/21/2022 8/10/2022 WFC Short Put August 19, 2022 39 Put $0.46 $0.04 $0.42 1.08% 7/18/2022 8/17/2022 BITO Covered Call August 19, 2022 16 Call $0.50 $0.03 $0.47 3.59% 7/18/2022 8/17/2022 GDX Covered Call August 19, 2022 28 Call $0.63 $0.05 $0.57 2.22% 7/11/2022 8/23/2022 PFE Short Put August 19, 2022 50 Put $1.00 Assigned at $50 $0.21 0.43% 7/26/2022 8/17/2022 JPM Short Put September 16, 2022 100 Put $1.22 $0.16 $1.06 1.10% 8/17/2022 9/7/2022 BITO Covered Call September 23, 2022 16.5 Call $0.55 $0.03 $0.52 4.00% 8/17/2022 9/7/2022 GDX Covered Call September 23, 2022 28 Call $0.59 $0.07 $0.52 2.03% 8/23/2022 9/23/2022 PFE Covered Call October 21, 2022 50 Call $1.50 $0.09 $1.41 2.82% 8/10/2022 9/23/2022 KO Short Put September 23, 2022 60 Put $0.62 Assigned at $60 ($0.78) -1.30% 8/10/2022 9/23/2022 WFC Short Put September 23, 2022 41 Put $0.61 Assigned at $41 $0.02 0.05% 9/7/2022 10/17/2022 BITO Covered Call October 21, 2022 14 Call $0.40 $0.03 $0.37 2.60% 9/7/2022 10/17/2022 GDX Covered Call October 21, 2022 26 Call $0.70 $0.04 $0.66 2.50% 9/26/2022 10/21/2022 WFC Covered Call October 21, 2022 41 Call $1.30 Called away at $41 $1.89 4.67% 9/26/2022 10/21/2022 KO Covered Call October 21, 2022 60 Call $0.70 $0.00 $0.70 1.20% 9/23/2022 1028/2022 PFE Covered Call October 28, 2022 47 Call $0.56 Called away at $47 $3.49 7.43% 10/17/2022 11/17/2022 BITO Covered Call November 25, 2022 13.5 Call $0.38 $0.03 $0.35 2.60% 10/25/2022 11/17/2022 WFC Short Put November 25, 2022 43 Put $0.96 $0.07 $0.89 2.00% 10/17/2022 11/25/2022 GDX Covered Call November 25, 2022 26 Call $0.58 Called away at $26 $1.09 3.87% 10/25/2022 11/25/2022 KO Covered Call November 25, 2022 60 Call $0.80 Called away at $60 $2.20 3.75% 11/3/2022 12/8/2022 PFE Short Put December 16, 2022 45 Put $1.08 $0.02 $1.06 2.36% 11/17/2022 12/19/2022 BITO Covered Call December 30, 2022 12 Call $0.45 $0.04 $0.41 3.42% 11/17/2022 12/30/2022 WFC Short Put December 30, 2022 44 Put $1.02 Assigned at $44 ($1.37) -3.11% 11/29/2023 1/9/2023 GDX Short Put January 20, 2023 26 Put $0.87 $0.02 $0.85 3.27% 12/8/2022 1/13/2023 PFE Short Put January 13, 2023 49 Put $0.62 Assigned at $49 ($0.53) -1.08% 12/19/2022 1/20/2023 BITO Covered Call January 20, 2023 11.5 Call $0.30 Called away at $11.5 $1.49 14.70% 11/29/2022 1/20/2023 KO Short Put January 20, 2023 60 Put $0.84 $0.00 $0.84 1.40% 1/5/2023 2/17/2023 WFC Covered Call February 17, 2023 45 Call $0.84 Called away at $45 $4.23 10.17% 1/9/2023 2/17/2023 GDX Short Put February 17, 2023 29 Put $0.54 Assigned at $29 ($0.05) -0.10% 1/23/2023 2/17/2023 KO Short Put February 17, 2023 59 Put $0.62 $0.00 $0.62 1.05% 1/23/2023 2/17/2023 BITO Short Put February 17, 2023 13.5 Put $0.52 $0.00 $0.52 3.85% 1/20/2023 3/1/2023 PFE Covered Call March 3, 2023 46 Call $1.00 $0.02 $0.98 2.18% 2/22/2023 3/23/2023 BITO Short Put March 31, 2023 31 Put $0.50 $0.05 $0.45 3.46% 2/22/2023 3/29/2023 KO Short Put March 31, 2023 59 Put $0.86 $0.02 $0.84 1.42% 3/1/2023 3/29/2023 PFE Covered Call April 6, 2023 42 Call $0.65 $0.05 $0.60 1.43% 2/21/2023 3/31/2023 GDX Covered Call March 31, 2023 29.5 Call $0.75 Called away at $29.5 $1.84 6.48% 2/23/2023 3/31/2023 WFC Short Put March 31, 2023 43 Put $0.53 Assigned at $43 ($4.87) -11.32% 3/29/2023 4/28/2023 KO Short Put May 19, 2023 60 Puts $0.76 $0.08 $0.68 1.13% 3/29/2023 4/28/2023 PFE Covered Call May 19, 2023 42.5 Call $0.53 $0.05 $0.48 1.23% 4/4/2023 5/8/2023 GDX Short Put May 19, 2023 32 Put $0.78 $0.70 $0.71 2.22% 3/23/2023 5/18/2023 BITO Short Put May 19, 2023 15 Put $1.10 $0.03 $1.07 7.13% 4/4/2023 5/24/2023 WFC Covered Call May 19, 2023 40 Call $0.55 Called away at $40 $3.94 10.76% 4/28/2023 6/16/2023 PFE Covered Call June 16, 2023 40 Call $0.63 Called away at $40 $1.71 4.40% 3/29/2023 6/16/2023 KO Short Put June 16, 2023 62.5 Put $0.70 Assigned at $62.5 ($0.13) -0.21% 5/8/2023 6/16/2023 GDX Short Put June 16, 2023 34 Put $0.91 Assigned at $34 ($1.70) -5.00% 5/18/2023 6/30/2023 BITO Short Put June 30, 2023 14 Put $0.45 $0.01 $0.44 3.14% 5/24/2023 7/6/2023 WFC Short put July 21, 2023 37.5 Put $1.01 $0.09 $0.92 2.54% 6/30/2023 7/24/2023 DKNG Short Put August 18, 2023 22.5 Put $0.63 $0.09 $0.54 2.40% 7/6/2023 7/24/2023 WFC Short Put August 25, 2023 40 Put $0.76 $0.12 $0.64 1.60% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 PFE Short Put August 18, 2023 37.5 Put $0.64 Assigned at $37.5 ($0.24) -0.64% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 GDX Covered Call August 18, 2023 33 Call $0.52 $0.00 $0.52 1.60% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 KO Covered Call August 18, 2023 62.5 Call $0.85 $0.00 $0.85 1.40% 6/30/2023 8/18/2023 BITO Short Put August 18, 2023 15 Put $0.78 Assigned at $15 ($0.78) -5.20% 7/24/2023 9/14/2023 DKNG Short Put September 15, 2023 28 Put $1.36 $0.02 $1.34 4.79% 8/21/2023 9/14/2023 PFE Covered Call September 29, 2023 38 Call $0.78 $0.02 $0.76 2.00% 8/21/2023 9/14/2023 KO Covered Call September 29, 2023 61 Call $0.78 $0.03 $0.75 1.23% 7/24/2023 9/15/2023 WFC Short Put September 15, 2023 45 Put $0.85 Assigned at $45 ($1.20) -2.67% 8/21/2023 9/29/2023 BITO CoveredCall September 29, 2023 14 Call $0.48 $0.00 $0.48 3.58% 9/14/2023 10/13/2023 PFE CoveredCall October 20, 2023 35 Call $0.58 $0.04 $0.54 1.47% 9/14/2023 10/13/2023 KO CoveredCall October 27, 2023 59 Call $0.95 $0.03 $0.92 1.49% 9/14/2023 10/20/2023 DKNG Short Put October 20, 2023 30 Put $0.98 Assigned at $30 ($1.95) -6.50% 8/21/2023 10/20/2023 GDX Covered Call October 20, 2023 29 Call $0.86 $0.00 $0.86 3.11% 9/18/2023 10/20/2023 WFC Covered Call October 20, 2023 44.5 Call $0.89 $0.00 $0.89 2.05% 10/13/2023 11/9/2023 PFE Covered Call November 24, 2023 34 Call $0.62 $0.03 $0.59 1.80% 10/23/2023 11/13/2023 GDX Covered Call December 1, 2023 31.5 Call $0.58 $0.04 $0.54 1.80% 10/23/2023 11/17/2023 DKNG Covered Call November 17, 2023 32 Call $0.87 Called away at $32 $2.87 9.57% 10/2/2023 11/17/2023 BITO Covered Call November 17, 2023 15 Call $0.47 Called away at $15 $0.47 3.13% 10/13/2023 11/24/2023 KO Covered Call November 24, 2023 55 Call $0.75 Called away at $55 ($6.75) -10.80% 10/23/2023 12/1/2023 WFC Covered Call December 1, 2023 41 Call $0.87 Called away at $41 ($3.13) -6.95% 10/25/2023 12/5/2023 XLU Short Put December 15, 2023 56 Put $0.80 $0.02 $0.78 1.39% 11/9/2023 12/15/2023 PFE Covered Call December 15, 2023 31 Call $0.62 $0.00 $0.62 2.08% 11/20/2023 12/15/2023 DKNG Short Put December 15, 2023 36 Put $0.65 Assigned at $36 $0.00 0.00% 11/20/2023 12/20/2023 BITO Short Put December 22, 2023 16.5 Put $0.50 $0.02 $0.48 2.91% 12/5/2023 1/11/2024 XLU Short Put January 19, 2024 61 Put $0.80 $0.11 $0.69 1.10% 11/27/2023 1/11/2024 KO Short Put January 19, 2024 57.5 Put $0.76 $0.04 $0.72 1.25% 12/18/2023 1/19/2024 DKNG Covered Call January 19, 2024 38 Call $0.83 $0.00 $0.83 2.34% 11/13/2023 1/19/2024 GDX Covered Call January 19, 2024 29 Call $0.62 $0.00 $0.62 2.27% 12/20/2023 1/19/2024 BITO Short Put January 19, 2024 20 Put $0.78 $0.00 $0.78 3.90% 12/18/2023 1/26/2024 PFE Covered Call January 26, 2024 28 Call $0.46 $0.00 $0.46 1.68% 1/23/2024 2/12/2024 GDX Covered Call February 16, 2024 29 call $0.45 $0.04 $0.41 1.47% 1/23/2024 2/16/2024 DKNG Covered Call February 16, 2024 41 Call $1.14 Called away at $41 $6.14 17.10% 1/11/2024 2/23/2024 XLU Short Put February 23, 2024 61 Put $0.65 $0.00 $0.65 1.07% 1/11/2024 2/23/2024 KO Short Put February 23, 2024 59 Put $0.70 $0.00 $0.70 1.12% 2/2/2024 3/5/2024 BITO Short Put March 15, 2024 19 Put $1.15 $0.06 $1.09 5.74% 2/12/2024 3/10/2024 GDX Covered Call March 15, 2024 29 Call $0.44 Called away at $29 $2.14 7.83% 159.22%

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of March 18, 2024.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overbought a reading greater than or equal to 80.0 Overbought greater than or equal to 60.0 Neutral between 40 to 60 Oversold less than or equal to 40.0 Very Oversold less than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 40.9 32.1 35.6 ProShares Bitcoin ETF BITO 88.5 84.4 58.4 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 13.2 21.6 39.6 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 18.0 18.1 51.5 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 12.2 8.6 58.7 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 20.2 26.4 62.7 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 22.8 25.8 34.3 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 31.5 43.1 53.1 VanEck Gold Miners GDX 36.6 48.9 66.6 SPDR Gold GLD 13.5 46.3 64.4 iShares High-Yield HYG 6.0 9.7 36.7 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 21.6 35.1 42.2 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 31.7 28.4 38.4 VanEck Oil Services OIH 26.5 4.1 84 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 19.8 33.8 40.7 iShares Silver Trust SLV 26.9 34.8 78.4 VanEck Semiconductor SMH 39.0 105.6 46.7 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 14.4 20.3 46.5 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 14.4 8.3 29.4 United States Oil Fund USO 28.6 19.2 72 ProShares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 108.7 32.3 55.1 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 92.2 66.9 53.6 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 74.3 37.2 55.6 SPDR Biotech XLB 18.2 23.6 73.7 SPDR Energy Select XLE 18.5 -0.4 86.9 SPDR Financials XLF 16.1 11 61.1 SPDR Utilities XLU 18.2 23 57.6 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 23.3 1.3 87.3 SPDR Retail XRT 22.3 32 53

Stock Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Stock - Income Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 23.0 35.0 41.2 Bank of America BAC 25.5 14.5 53.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 25.7 59.8 48.1 Citigroup C 30.3 26.7 64.6 Caterpillar CAT 27.1 29.8 76 Comcast CMCSA 27.8 35.4 51.7 Costco COST 19.1 18.5 40.7 Cisco Systems CSCO 19.9 21.4 40.5 Chevron CVX 19.7 11.5 71.1 Disney DIS 25.3 24.0 58.2 Duke Energy DUK 16.7 8.9 57 Gilead Sciences GILD 25.0 24.6 45.3 General Motors GM 28.7 6.0 61.1 Intel INTC 38.5 31.3 40.4 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 17.1 40.2 37.3 JPMorgan JPM 24.1 33.5 64.1 Coca-Cola KO 14.2 17.4 44.4 Altria Group MO 20.4 33.6 76 Merck MRK 25.1 68.4 31 Morgan Stanley MS 25.6 23.6 57.2 Microsoft MSFT 23.0 21.9 56.1 NextEra Energy NEE 27.8 36.9 79 Nvidia NVDA 64.2 87.6 56.4 Pfizer PFE 26.7 48.9 58.4 PayPal PYPL 35.6 24.1 74.6 Starbucks SBUX 23.5 28.9 30 AT&T T 24.1 23.2 47.9 Verizon VZ 22.3 32 35 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 52.2 80.9 41.7 Wells Fargo WFC 29.8 24.9 75 Walmart WMT 16.9 36.4 60.1 Exxon Mobil XOM 20.6 2.9 79

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

Income Wheel Portfolio: Open Positions

Covered Calls: PFE March 22, 2024, 29 Calls

Original trade published on 1-30-2024 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the March 22, 2024, 29 calls for $0.37. At the time of the alert, PFE was trading for 27.38.

Now, with PFE trading for 27.94, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 84.43%, and the price of the 29 calls sits at roughly $0.10. There are 5 days left in the March 22, 2024, expiration cycle. I plan to buy back our calls and immediately sell more calls early this week.

Selling Puts: BITO March 28, 2024, 28 Puts

Original trade published on 3-5-2024 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the March 28, 2024, 28 puts for $1.05. At the time of the alert, BITO was trading for 31.72.

Now, with BITO trading for 31.68, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 74.83%, and the price of the 28 puts sits at roughly $0.62. There are 11 days left in the March 28, 2024, expiration cycle. There is a good chance we will be adding to our total returns of over 45% in BITO at the March 28 expiration cycle if the ETF stays above the 28 strike over the next 11 days.

Selling Puts: DKNG March 28, 2024, 38 Puts

Original trade published on 2-22-2024 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the March 28, 2024, 38 puts for $1.15. At the time of the alert, DKNG was trading for 40.33.

Now, with DKNG trading for 41.78, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 85.09%, and the price of the 38 puts sits at roughly $0.26. There are 11 days left in the March 28, 2024, expiration cycle. If we see a resumption of a push higher in DKNG this week, I plan to buy back our puts, lock in profits and immediately sell more put premium.

Selling Puts: XLU March 28, 2024, 59.5 Puts

Original trade published on 2-26-2024 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the March 28, 2024, 59.5 puts for $0.72. At the time of the alert, XLU was trading for 60.84.

Now, with XLU trading for 63.46, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 88.77%, and the price of the 59.5 puts sits at roughly $0.18. There are 11 days left in the March 28, 2024 expiration cycle.

Selling Puts: KO April 5, 2024, 60 Puts

Original trade published on 2-26-2024 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the April 5, 2024, 60 puts for $0.60. At the time of the alert, KO was trading for 61.05.

Now, with KO trading for 59.88, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 48.25%, and the price of the 60 puts sits at roughly $0.70. There are 19 days left in the April 5, 2024, expiration cycle.

As always, if you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Income Trader issue will be

published on March 25, 2024.

