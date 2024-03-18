March 18, 2024

SPDR Utilities ETF (XLU)

I want to lock in a return and look to sell more put premium in XLU over the next few trading days. By locking in a return in XLU, our total returns for Income Trader will exceed 160% for the first time since inception.

XLU is currently trading for 63.57.

Here is the trade:

Buy to Close the XLU March 28, 2024, 59.5 put for $0.05. (As always, prices will vary, please adjust accordingly.)

If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to email me at andy@cabotwealth.com.

