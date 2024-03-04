COI Income Trader Issue: March 4, 2024

Weekly Commentary

I plan on locking in returns on several of our current positions and immediately selling more premium. In addition, I plan to add at least one more stock to the portfolio, which will bring our total to seven stocks. I also intend on continuing to ladder our positions in perpetuity, so we are collecting premium on a weekly basis. As it stands, we have positions due to expire over the next four consecutive weeks.

Other than that, there really isn’t much to say at the moment. We continue to be pleased with the overall mechanics of our approach and more importantly the overall return, which currently stands at 145.7%.

Current Positions

Open Date Ticker Stock Price (open) Stock Price (current) Strategy Trade Open Price Current Price Position Delta Income Wheel Portfolio - Open Trades 2/12/2024 GDX $27.30 $27.33 Covered Call March 15, 2024 29 Call $0.44 $0.22 0.78 1/30/2024 PFE $27.38 $26.59 Covered Call March 22, 2024 29 Call $0.37 $0.06 0.92 2/2/2024 BITO $20.33 $29.00 Selling Puts March 15, 2024 19 Put $0.87 $0.07 0.02 2/26/2024 XLU $60.84 $61.72 Selling Puts March 28, 2024 59.5 Put $0.72 $0.64 0.27 2/26/2024 KO $61.05 $59.53 Selling Puts April 5, 2024 60 Puts $0.60 $1.31 0.54 2/22/2024 DKNG $40.33 $43.53 Selling Puts March 28, 2024 38 Put $1.15 $0.27 0.11 Open Date Close Date Ticker Strategy Trade Open Price Closed Price Profit Return Income Wheel Portfolio - Closed Trades 6/2/2022 7/8/2022 PFE Short Put July 8, 2022 50 Put $0.65 $0.00 $0.65 1.30% 6/10/2022 7/15/2022 GDX Short Put July 15, 2022 29 Put $0.66 Assigned at $29 ($2.75) -9.48% 6/10/2022 7/15/2022 BITO Short Put July 15, 2022 16 Put $0.82 Assigned at $16 ($2.09) -13.10% 6/22/2022 7/21/2022 WFC Short Put July 29, 2022 35 Put $0.80 $0.02 $0.78 2.23% 6/30/2022 8/10/2022 KO Short Put August 19, 2022 57.5 Put $0.70 $0.03 $0.67 1.20% 7/21/2022 8/10/2022 WFC Short Put August 19, 2022 39 Put $0.46 $0.04 $0.42 1.08% 7/18/2022 8/17/2022 BITO Covered Call August 19, 2022 16 Call $0.50 $0.03 $0.47 3.59% 7/18/2022 8/17/2022 GDX Covered Call August 19, 2022 28 Call $0.63 $0.05 $0.57 2.22% 7/11/2022 8/23/2022 PFE Short Put August 19, 2022 50 Put $1.00 Assigned at $50 $0.21 0.43% 7/26/2022 8/17/2022 JPM Short Put September 16, 2022 100 Put $1.22 $0.16 $1.06 1.10% 8/17/2022 9/7/2022 BITO Covered Call September 23, 2022 16.5 Call $0.55 $0.03 $0.52 4.00% 8/17/2022 9/7/2022 GDX Covered Call September 23, 2022 28 Call $0.59 $0.07 $0.52 2.03% 8/23/2022 9/23/2022 PFE Covered Call October 21, 2022 50 Call $1.50 $0.09 $1.41 2.82% 8/10/2022 9/23/2022 KO Short Put September 23, 2022 60 Put $0.62 Assigned at $60 ($0.78) -1.30% 8/10/2022 9/23/2022 WFC Short Put September 23, 2022 41 Put $0.61 Assigned at $41 $0.02 0.05% 9/7/2022 10/17/2022 BITO Covered Call October 21, 2022 14 Call $0.40 $0.03 $0.37 2.60% 9/7/2022 10/17/2022 GDX Covered Call October 21, 2022 26 Call $0.70 $0.04 $0.66 2.50% 9/26/2022 10/21/2022 WFC Covered Call October 21, 2022 41 Call $1.30 Called away at $41 $1.89 4.67% 9/26/2022 10/21/2022 KO Covered Call October 21, 2022 60 Call $0.70 $0.00 $0.70 1.20% 9/23/2022 1028/2022 PFE Covered Call October 28, 2022 47 Call $0.56 Called away at $47 $3.49 7.43% 10/17/2022 11/17/2022 BITO Covered Call November 25, 2022 13.5 Call $0.38 $0.03 $0.35 2.60% 10/25/2022 11/17/2022 WFC Short Put November 25, 2022 43 Put $0.96 $0.07 $0.89 2.00% 10/17/2022 11/25/2022 GDX Covered Call November 25, 2022 26 Call $0.58 Called away at $26 $1.09 3.87% 10/25/2022 11/25/2022 KO Covered Call November 25, 2022 60 Call $0.80 Called away at $60 $2.20 3.75% 11/3/2022 12/8/2022 PFE Short Put December 16, 2022 45 Put $1.08 $0.02 $1.06 2.36% 11/17/2022 12/19/2022 BITO Covered Call December 30, 2022 12 Call $0.45 $0.04 $0.41 3.42% 11/17/2022 12/30/2022 WFC Short Put December 30, 2022 44 Put $1.02 Assigned at $44 ($1.37) -3.11% 11/29/2023 1/9/2023 GDX Short Put January 20, 2023 26 Put $0.87 $0.02 $0.85 3.27% 12/8/2022 1/13/2023 PFE Short Put January 13, 2023 49 Put $0.62 Assigned at $49 ($0.53) -1.08% 12/19/2022 1/20/2023 BITO Covered Call January 20, 2023 11.5 Call $0.30 Called away at $11.5 $1.49 14.70% 11/29/2022 1/20/2023 KO Short Put January 20, 2023 60 Put $0.84 $0.00 $0.84 1.40% 1/5/2023 2/17/2023 WFC Covered Call February 17, 2023 45 Call $0.84 Called away at $45 $4.23 10.17% 1/9/2023 2/17/2023 GDX Short Put February 17, 2023 29 Put $0.54 Assigned at $29 ($0.05) -0.10% 1/23/2023 2/17/2023 KO Short Put February 17, 2023 59 Put $0.62 $0.00 $0.62 1.05% 1/23/2023 2/17/2023 BITO Short Put February 17, 2023 13.5 Put $0.52 $0.00 $0.52 3.85% 1/20/2023 3/1/2023 PFE Covered Call March 3, 2023 46 Call $1.00 $0.02 $0.98 2.18% 2/22/2023 3/23/2023 BITO Short Put March 31, 2023 31 Put $0.50 $0.05 $0.45 3.46% 2/22/2023 3/29/2023 KO Short Put March 31, 2023 59 Put $0.86 $0.02 $0.84 1.42% 3/1/2023 3/29/2023 PFE Covered Call April 6, 2023 42 Call $0.65 $0.05 $0.60 1.43% 2/21/2023 3/31/2023 GDX Covered Call March 31, 2023 29.5 Call $0.75 Called away at $29.5 $1.84 6.48% 2/23/2023 3/31/2023 WFC Short Put March 31, 2023 43 Put $0.53 Assigned at $43 ($4.87) -11.32% 3/29/2023 4/28/2023 KO Short Put May 19, 2023 60 Puts $0.76 $0.08 $0.68 1.13% 3/29/2023 4/28/2023 PFE Covered Call May 19, 2023 42.5 Call $0.53 $0.05 $0.48 1.23% 4/4/2023 5/8/2023 GDX Short Put May 19, 2023 32 Put $0.78 $0.70 $0.71 2.22% 3/23/2023 5/18/2023 BITO Short Put May 19, 2023 15 Put $1.10 $0.03 $1.07 7.13% 4/4/2023 5/24/2023 WFC Covered Call May 19, 2023 40 Call $0.55 Called away at $40 $3.94 10.76% 4/28/2023 6/16/2023 PFE Covered Call June 16, 2023 40 Call $0.63 Called away at $40 $1.71 4.40% 3/29/2023 6/16/2023 KO Short Put June 16, 2023 62.5 Put $0.70 Assigned at $62.5 ($0.13) -0.21% 5/8/2023 6/16/2023 GDX Short Put June 16, 2023 34 Put $0.91 Assigned at $34 ($1.70) -5.00% 5/18/2023 6/30/2023 BITO Short Put June 30, 2023 14 Put $0.45 $0.01 $0.44 3.14% 5/24/2023 7/6/2023 WFC Short put July 21, 2023 37.5 Put $1.01 $0.09 $0.92 2.54% 6/30/2023 7/24/2023 DKNG Short Put August 18, 2023 22.5 Put $0.63 $0.09 $0.54 2.40% 7/6/2023 7/24/2023 WFC Short Put August 25, 2023 40 Put $0.76 $0.12 $0.64 1.60% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 PFE Short Put August 18, 2023 37.5 Put $0.64 Assigned at $37.5 ($0.24) -0.64% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 GDX Covered Call August 18, 2023 33 Call $0.52 $0.00 $0.52 1.60% 6/21/2023 8/18/2023 KO Covered Call August 18, 2023 62.5 Call $0.85 $0.00 $0.85 1.40% 6/30/2023 8/18/2023 BITO Short Put August 18, 2023 15 Put $0.78 Assigned at $15 ($0.78) -5.20% 7/24/2023 9/14/2023 DKNG Short Put September 15, 2023 28 Put $1.36 $0.02 $1.34 4.79% 8/21/2023 9/14/2023 PFE Covered Call September 29, 2023 38 Call $0.78 $0.02 $0.76 2.00% 8/21/2023 9/14/2023 KO Covered Call September 29, 2023 61 Call $0.78 $0.03 $0.75 1.23% 7/24/2023 9/15/2023 WFC Short Put September 15, 2023 45 Put $0.85 Assigned at $45 ($1.20) -2.67% 8/21/2023 9/29/2023 BITO CoveredCall September 29, 2023 14 Call $0.48 $0.00 $0.48 3.58% 9/14/2023 10/13/2023 PFE CoveredCall October 20, 2023 35 Call $0.58 $0.04 $0.54 1.47% 9/14/2023 10/13/2023 KO CoveredCall October 27, 2023 59 Call $0.95 $0.03 $0.92 1.49% 9/14/2023 10/20/2023 DKNG Short Put October 20, 2023 30 Put $0.98 Assigned at $30 ($1.95) -6.50% 8/21/2023 10/20/2023 GDX Covered Call October 20, 2023 29 Call $0.86 $0.00 $0.86 3.11% 9/18/2023 10/20/2023 WFC Covered Call October 20, 2023 44.5 Call $0.89 $0.00 $0.89 2.05% 10/13/2023 11/9/2023 PFE Covered Call November 24, 2023 34 Call $0.62 $0.03 $0.59 1.80% 10/23/2023 11/13/2023 GDX Covered Call December 1, 2023 31.5 Call $0.58 $0.04 $0.54 1.80% 10/23/2023 11/17/2023 DKNG Covered Call November 17, 2023 32 Call $0.87 Called away at $32 $2.87 9.57% 10/2/2023 11/17/2023 BITO Covered Call November 17, 2023 15 Call $0.47 Called away at $15 $0.47 3.13% 10/13/2023 11/24/2023 KO Covered Call November 24, 2023 55 Call $0.75 Called away at $55 ($6.75) -10.80% 10/23/2023 12/1/2023 WFC Covered Call December 1, 2023 41 Call $0.87 Called away at $41 ($3.13) -6.95% 10/25/2023 12/5/2023 XLU Short Put December 15, 2023 56 Put $0.80 $0.02 $0.78 1.39% 11/9/2023 12/15/2023 PFE Covered Call December 15, 2023 31 Call $0.62 $0.00 $0.62 2.08% 11/20/2023 12/15/2023 DKNG Short Put December 15, 2023 36 Put $0.65 Assigned at $36 $0.00 0.00% 11/20/2023 12/20/2023 BITO Short Put December 22, 2023 16.5 Put $0.50 $0.02 $0.48 2.91% 12/5/2023 1/11/2024 XLU Short Put January 19, 2024 61 Put $0.80 $0.11 $0.69 1.10% 11/27/2023 1/11/2024 KO Short Put January 19, 2024 57.5 Put $0.76 $0.04 $0.72 1.25% 12/18/2023 1/19/2024 DKNG Covered Call January 19, 2024 38 Call $0.83 $0.00 $0.83 2.34% 11/13/2023 1/19/2024 GDX Short Put January 19, 2024 29 Call $0.62 $0.00 $0.62 2.27% 12/20/2023 1/19/2024 BITO Short Put January 19, 2024 20 Put $0.78 $0.00 $0.78 3.90% 12/18/2023 1/26/2024 PFE Covered Call January 26, 2024 28 Call $0.46 $0.00 $0.46 1.68% 1/23/2024 2/12/2024 GDX Covered Call February 16, 2024 29 call $0.45 $0.04 $0.41 1.47% 1/23/2024 2/16/2024 DKNG Covered Call February 16, 2024 41 Call $1.14 Called away at $41 $6.14 17.10% 1/11/2024 2/23/2024 XLU Short Put February 23, 2024 61 Put $0.65 $0.00 $0.65 1.07% 1/11/2024 2/23/2024 KO Short Put February 23, 2024 59 Put $0.70 $0.00 $0.70 1.12% 145.65%

Weekly High-Probability Mean Reversion Indicator

Below is my watch list of ETFs and stocks with the most liquid options headed into the week of March 4, 2024.

Here are the various levels I use to determine if an ETF is in an oversold or overbought state.

Very Overbought a reading greater than or equal to 80.0 Overbought greater than or equal to 60.0 Neutral between 40 to 60 Oversold less than or equal to 40.0 Very Oversold less than or equal to 20.0.

Each week I also include the current implied volatility (IV) and IV Rank. I look for an IV rank above 40, preferably higher.

ETF Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Exchange Traded Fund Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought ARK Innovation ETF ARKK 43.3 26.4 48.6 ProShares Bitcoin ETF BITO 63.6 40.1 62.5 SPDR Dow Jones DIA 13.6 18.4 69.2 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets EEM 16.6 8.6 74.5 iShares MSCI EAFE EFA 14.7 9.8 77.5 iShares MSCI Mexico ETF EWW 23.4 40.3 37.8 iShares MSCI Brazil EWZ 24.5 24.8 48.5 iShares China Large-Cap FXI 33.8 49.7 74.2 VanEck Gold Miners GDX 36.5 42.1 45.2 SPDR Gold GLD 11.8 28.1 64.8 iShares High-Yield HYG 8.2 2.2 58.1 iShares Russell 2000 IWM 26.5 39.8 54.1 SPDR Regional Bank KRE 36.3 17.8 43.6 VanEck Oil Services OIH 29.8 5.5 63.1 Invesco Nasdaq 100 QQQ 20.3 13.1 61.4 iShares Silver Trust SLV 24.5 12.5 54.5 VanEck Semiconductor SMH 33.9 43.6 68.3 SPDR S&P 500 SPY 15.4 11.6 71.5 iShares 20+ Treasury Bond TLT 15.6 10.6 54.8 United States Oil Fund USO 34.4 24.2 48.9 ProShares Ultra VIX Short UVXY 102.8 14.4 36 CBOE Market Volatility Index VIX 86.2 42.7 43.8 Barclays S&P 500 VIX ETN VXX 71.9 19.6 36.5 SPDR Biotech XLB 16.3 10.1 77.2 SPDR Energy Select XLE 21.9 1.6 61.5 SPDR Financials XLF 16.8 9.1 76 SPDR Utilities XLU 22.1 17.6 61.7 SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Explorer XOP 26.9 6 63 SPDR Retail XRT 32.3 31.3 68

Stock Watchlist – Weekly Trade Ideas

Stock - Income Trader Ticker Symbol IV IV Rank HPMR Oversold - Overbought Apple AAPL 23.8 21.0 37 Bank of America BAC 27.4 11.0 58.5 Bristol-Myers Squibb BMY 23.9 53.6 77.1 Citigroup C 26.4 3.4 66.4 Caterpillar CAT 27.5 15.8 62.4 Comcast CMCSA 29.0 26.6 40.4 Costco COST 24.9 52.3 78.6 Cisco Systems CSCO 18.7 11.8 40.6 Chevron CVX 21.4 9.7 61.7 Disney DIS 24.4 11.7 55.3 Duke Energy DUK 19.6 15.9 47.8 FedEx FDX 32.7 34.1 59 Gilead Sciences GILD 24.3 28.4 44.9 General Motors GM 30.2 3.4 68.1 Intel INTC 40.2 12.5 40.8 Johnson & Johnson JNJ 17.9 17.7 71.9 JPMorgan JPM 20.2 9.6 83.4 Coca-Cola KO 13.8 10.7 74 Altria Group MO 19.9 16.4 68.8 Merck MRK 19.2 7.2 80.9 Morgan Stanley MS 26.0 11.0 56.8 Microsoft MSFT 22.7 3.8 56.2 NextEra Energy NEE 31.5 46.6 47.9 Nvidia NVDA 67.3 44.5 73.8 Pfizer PFE 26.9 40.2 59.3 PayPal PYPL 36.8 20.5 48.5 Starbucks SBUX 21.4 21.2 61.3 AT&T T 22.7 18.5 42.3 Verizon VZ 20.0 16.6 50.1 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA 41.9 63.8 42 Wells Fargo WFC 27.3 7.9 81.7 Walmart WMT 18 22.3 73.7 Exxon Mobil XOM 23 6.3 55.2

Weekly Trade Discussion: Open Positions

Income Wheel Portfolio: Open Positions

Covered Calls: PFE March 22, 2024, 29 Calls

Original trade published on 1-30-2024 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the March 22, 2024, 29 calls for $0.37. At the time of the alert, PFE was trading for 27.38.

Now, with PFE trading for 26.59, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 92.60%, and the price of the 29 calls sits at roughly $0.06. There are 19 days left in the March 22, 2024, expiration cycle. I plan to buy back our 29 calls this week, lock in profits and immediately sell more call premium.

Selling Puts: BITO March 15, 2024, 19 Puts

Original trade published on 2-2-2024 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the March 15, 2024, 19 puts for $0.87. At the time of the alert, BITO was trading for 20.33.

Now, with BITO trading for 29.00, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 95.98%, and the price of the 19 puts sits at roughly $0.06. There are 12 days left in the March 15, 2024, expiration cycle. I plan to buy back our puts this week, lock in profits and immediately sell more put premium. We’ve made over 40% in steady returns since we added BITO to the portfolio.

Selling Puts: DKNG March 28, 2024, 38 Puts

Original trade published on 2-22-2024 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the March 28, 2024, 38 puts for $1.15. At the time of the alert, DKNG was trading for 40.33.

Now, with DKNG trading for 43.53, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 87.08%, and the price of the 38 puts sits at roughly $0.28. There are 25 days left in the March 28, 2024, expiration cycle. If we continue to see a push higher in DKNG this week, like several of our other positions, I plan to buy back our puts, lock in profits and immediately sell more put premium.

Selling Puts: GDX March 15, 2024, 29 Calls

Original trade published on 2-12-2024 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the March 15, 2024, 29 calls for $0.44. At the time of the alert, GDX was trading for 27.30.

Now, with GDX trading for 27.33, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 80.70%, and the price of the 29 calls sits at roughly $0.22. There are 12 days left in the March 15, 2024, expiration cycle. Like all of our other positions…so far, so good.

Selling Puts: XLU March 28, 2024, 59.5 Puts

Original trade published on 2-26-2024 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the March 28, 2024, 59.5 puts for $0.72. At the time of the alert, XLU was trading for 60.84.

Now, with XLU trading for 61.72, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 59.34%, and the price of the 59.5 puts sits at roughly $0.64. There are 24 days left in the March 28, 2024, expiration cycle.

Selling Puts: KO April 5, 2024, 60 Puts

Original trade published on 2-26-2024 (click here to see original alert)

Current Comments: We sold the April 5, 2024, 60 puts for $0.60. At the time of the alert, KO was trading for 61.05.

Now, with KO trading for 59.53, the probability of closing at expiration out of the money stands at 44.62%, and the price of the 60 puts sits at roughly $1.31. There are 33 days left in the April 5, 2024, expiration cycle.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Income Trader issue will be published on March 11, 2024.

The next Cabot Options Institute – Income Trader issue will be

published on March 11, 2024.

