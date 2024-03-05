March 5, 2024

ProShares Bitcoin ETF (BITO)

In Income Trader, we’ve managed to lock in a return of over 45% in BITO. Not many can say they’ve made money in BITO on a more consistent basis, or any other crypto-related asset, since the beginning of June 2022. Just another reason why more and more individual investors are flocking to the tried-and-true, mechanically driven, income wheel approach.

Today I want to buy back our puts, lock in more profits and immediately sell more puts.

BITO is currently trading for 31.72.

Here is the trade:

Buy to Close BITO March 15, 2024, 19 put for $0.06. (As always, prices will vary, please adjust accordingly.)

Once that occurs (Or if you are new to the position):

Sell to Open BITO March 28, 2024, 28 put for $1.05. (As always, prices will vary, please adjust accordingly.)

Delta of short put: 0.25

Probability of Closing Out-of-the-Money: 67.69%

Probability of Touch: 58.67%

Total net credit: $1.05

Max return (cash-secured): 4.0%

Risk Management

We use BITO as part of our Income Wheel Portfolio, so if BITO closes below our put strike at expiration, we will be assigned shares of BITO (per the guidelines of the strategy). Until that point, we will repeatedly sell puts on BITO. Of course, any necessary trade alerts/updates will follow.

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Copying or electronic transmission of this information without permission is a violation of copyright law. For the protection of our subscribers, copyright violations will result in immediate termination of all subscriptions without refund. Disclosures: Cabot Wealth Network exists to serve you, our readers. We derive 100% of our revenue, or close to it, from selling subscriptions to our publications. Neither Cabot Wealth Network nor our employees are compensated in any way by the companies whose stocks we recommend or providers of associated financial services. Employees of Cabot Wealth Network may own some of the stocks recommended by our advisory services. Disclaimer: Sources of information are believed to be reliable but they are not guaranteed to be complete or error-free. Recommendations, opinions or suggestions are given with the understanding that subscribers acting on information assume all risks involved. Buy/Sell Recommendations: are made in regular issues, updates, or alerts by email and on the private subscriber website. Subscribers agree to adhere to all terms and conditions which can be found on CabotWealth.com and are subject to change. Violations will result in termination of all subscriptions without refund in addition to any civil and criminal penalties available under the law.

