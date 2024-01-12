Large vs. Small Caps, BYD vs. Rivian, Brad vs. Vegas | Cabot Street Check

This week on Street Check, Chris and Brad discuss the big banks that reported today, what earnings could portend for the year ahead, and how much they’re concerned about inflation. Then, Brad breaks down Amazon’s “money switch” that’s being flipped at the end of the month and what (if any) impact it could have on shares. In the final segment, Chris and Brad debate head-to-head matchups from BYD vs. RIVN and large caps vs. small caps to oil vs. Bitcoin, Chinese vs. Japanese stocks and more.

