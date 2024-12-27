What Does the Market Have in Store for 2025? | Cabot Weekly Review

In the last video of this year, Mike Cintolo says after huge gains for growth stocks and his portfolio this year, he’s currently staying closer to shore, building up some cash as many leaders and especially the broad market have been under pressure. That said, he continues to see many growth names that are holding well and could get going if the buyers pounce--today, he’s most focused on his watch list, but discusses why the next couple of weeks will tell us a lot about the market’s next move.

Stocks Discussed: GEV, DASH, RBRK, KD, GOOG, TGTX, TSM, BROS, BIRK

