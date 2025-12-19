Watch List Full and Ready to Pounce | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo remains long-term bullish--but intermediate-term, he sees most of the market (especially in growth stocks) still in the consolidation that began in late-October. Thus, for now, he advises some patience given the potholes that are still out there, especially for former highfliers ... but his watch list is as full as it’s been in a year and he expects the next big move to be up, so he’s ready to pounce when the buyers re-take control. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stock Discussed: DAL, VIK, STLD, GH, AXSM, PEN, KRYS, GOOG, RDDT, APP, LITE, MU, NVDA, URBN, ONON, FIVE

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]