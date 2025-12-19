Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Subscribe
Watch List Full and Ready to Pounce | Cabot Weekly Review

December 19, 2025
Mike Cintolo

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo remains long-term bullish--but intermediate-term, he sees most of the market (especially in growth stocks) still in the consolidation that began in late-October. Thus, for now, he advises some patience given the potholes that are still out there, especially for former highfliers ... but his watch list is as full as it’s been in a year and he expects the next big move to be up, so he’s ready to pounce when the buyers re-take control. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stock Discussed: DAL, VIK, STLD, GH, AXSM, PEN, KRYS, GOOG, RDDT, APP, LITE, MU, NVDA, URBN, ONON, FIVE

Mike Cintolo
