Video: The Market’s Bounce | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s bounce, which does go along with a few short-term encouraging signs out there, from oversold measures to sentiment to the fact that many stocks have been pulling back “normally.” However, from an intermediate-term point of view, Mike simply needs to see more with all indexes and most stocks and sectors still in downtrends. The good news is that the bounce has already seen some resilient stocks begin to pop, and Mike review a bunch he’s watching for signs of upside follow through.

Stocks Discussed: NVDA, UBER, ACLS, AVGO, MNDY, TSLA, VMC, NTNX, CRWD, ESRC, LULU, YETI, ONTO, FN

