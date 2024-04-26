The Market’s Encouraging Bounce | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s encouraging bounce, which didn’t all come on “good” news -- it’s a solid sign that there is support underneath the market. That said, to this point, the intermediate-term outlook is still not positive, so Mike’s advising patience, waiting to see if this was one big shakeout or whether the correction has further to run. In the meantime, Mike goes over many names that have either reported earnings or will do so soon, potentially providing opportunities.

Stocks Discussed: GOOG, CNM, MLM, PWR, UAL, RCL, CMG, SG, SCCO, NVO,, DUOL, ONTO

