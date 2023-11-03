Video: The Market Upmove | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo is, frankly, very optimistic -- the market upmove this week was not only big but broad, and it comes on the heels of a very good setup in recent weeks (with secondary indicators at levels near market lows). Now, he’s not plowing in as his indicators haven’t clicked just yet and earnings season remains tricky, but they could next week and Mike reviews a ton of stocks that are showing intriguing action. Stocks discussed: ANET, PLTR, NOW, UBER, DKNG, SHOP, DASH, NE, PHM/TREX, HWM, AXON

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]