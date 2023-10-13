Video: Stocks in Pole Position | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s latest bounce--in short, he thinks more patience will be needed, as the trends of most stocks and indexes are still down, but there’s no doubt there are some encouraging signs, the biggest of which is the fact that some themes and leadership are trying to emerge. How the market handles this dip will be key short-term, and Mike goes over a bunch of stocks in pole position to get moving if the market and earnings season cooperates.

Stocks discussed: CRWD/PANW, AVGO/SNPS, XPO/ODFL, ANET, PDD, DELL, NVO/LLY, ADBE, AXON, FANG/CHRD/RRC

