Video: Solid Earnings Reactions | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s continued downtrend and how he continues to remain very close to shore -- his portfolio’s been mostly in cash for weeks and is now around three-quarters on the sideline as most everything heads south. That said, he’s still seeing some relatively strong performers from a variety of areas, and given the market’s huge oversold readings, any solid rally and/or some solid earnings reactions could have more than a few names ready to get moving if the bulls truly take control. Stocks discussed: RRC/AR, FRO, CRWD/ZS, ADBE, NOW, LLY, DELL, NVDA, PDD/EDU, ANF, WING

