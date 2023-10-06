Video: Practicing Plenty of Patience | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says nothing much has changed with the market right now -- he’s still cautious, holding plenty of cash and practicing plenty of patience for the next upmove. However, he also emphasizes the need to stay flexible: More stocks are beginning to resist the market decline and show higher lows, so if the bad news cycle can end, many stocks look ready to pop--if not start sustained advances depending on how the market goes.

Stocks discussed: TSLA, META, SMH, AVGO, SNPS, DELL, DUOL, ONTO, CRWD, PANW, PCOR, NBIX/EXEL, APO, PDD, SPOT

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]