Video: Key Threshold Rates | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Tyler Laundon talks about the pressure interest rates continue to put on the market and what he sees as the key threshold rates need to stay below for the market to do anything positive. Rather than go down the rabbit hole of any of the big macro themes Tyler zeroes in on three software stocks that are at the top of his list to for upside potential in the final months of the year. He digs in to each name, talking about what they do (hint: AI is part of the story) and what could drive revenue and earnings growth in the quarters ahead. Stocks discussed: GTLB, DT, ESTC

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]