Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Free Videos

Video: Key Threshold Rates | Cabot Weekly Review

October 20, 2023
Tyler Laundon

In this week’s video, Tyler Laundon talks about the pressure interest rates continue to put on the market and what he sees as the key threshold rates need to stay below for the market to do anything positive. Rather than go down the rabbit hole of any of the big macro themes Tyler zeroes in on three software stocks that are at the top of his list to for upside potential in the final months of the year. He digs in to each name, talking about what they do (hint: AI is part of the story) and what could drive revenue and earnings growth in the quarters ahead. Stocks discussed: GTLB, DT, ESTC

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]
Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of the limited-subscription advisory, Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities. He has spent his entire career managing, consulting and analyzing start-up and small-cap companies. His hands-on experience has taught Tyler that the development of a superior business model is the biggest factor in determining a company’s long-term success. Accordingly, his research focuses on assessing the viability of management’s growth strategies, trends in addressable markets and achievement of major developmental milestones.
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.