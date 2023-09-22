Video: Fed-induced Wave of Intense Selling | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo gives all his thoughts on the Fed-induced wave of intense selling this week--the market was already in a correction, so nothing much officially has changed, but more stocks are cracking, reinforcing Mike’s cautious stance. At this point, he’s simply taking it day to day -- right now, it’s best to hold plenty of cash, though how things play out in October (a month known for major bottoms) now that the news is out is to be seen. In the meantime, Mike continues to build his watch list, with anything holding up well in this maelstrom something to keep an eye on.

Stocks Discussed: FN, ESTC, NTNX, DUOL, ZS/CRWD, LNW, APO/BX, LI, ALV, VRT, ARRY, YETI, CCJ, FANG

