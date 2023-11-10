Video: Encouraged but Not Yet Bullish | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo is encouraged but not yet bullish, as the intermediate-term trend hasn’t yet clicked and the broad market is still very iffy. But Mike is very happy with what he’s seeing from individual growth names, and if that continues (and more names pop out to new highs) he could be flooring the accelerator soon. Stocks discussed: TDG, PINS, DUOL, SNPS, NOW, WING, MSFT/ADBE, PHM/FIX, GWW. Off the bottom: EXPE, SQ/FOUR, SHOP.

