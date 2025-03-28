Uncertainty Reigns as the First Quarter Ends | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Tyler Laundon reflects on equity performance in the first quarter, which ends Monday, and the impact of continued uncertainty stemming from Trump’s tariffs. He breaks down some of the projections after the auto tariffs were announced yesterday then touches on the latest inflation expectation data, which is responsible for Friday’s market retreat. Tyler flags typically conservate stocks, like dividend payers, utilities and insurance stocks, as holding up. But concedes that it’s been very challenging in the growth stock realm. He highlights a few names that are bucking the trend, as well as a number of gold stocks, but concludes that its still time to remain defensive, at least through the end of Q1 and Trump’s next tariff announcement.

Stocks Discussed: AXZGN, GDXJ, AGI, RGLD, PPTA, FNV, WPM, PRMB

