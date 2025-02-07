Trending Sideways & Selective Buying | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo sees more good than bad in the market and is certainly encouraged by the market’s resilience in the face of some bad headlines during the past two weeks. That said, he can’t ignore the sideways trend in every index and most stocks out there--many are near new high ground, but continue to see selling near their prior peaks. Thus, he continues to hold some cash while being selective on the buy side, looking for earnings season to reveal more leaders.

Stocks Discussed: NFLX, C, GS, DOCS, EXPE, TEAM, GTLB, TTWO, HLT, RCL, TEM, IBIT

