This Rally Phase Progresses | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo remains bullish, though he’s being selective on the buy side and sees the wheat separating from the chaff as this rally phase progresses. The market did hiccup some this week and many names are still battling with their prior highs, which bears watching, but most of the evidence remains positive and the best stocks are doing more consolidating than pulling back. Mike rotated some money into stronger situations this week and aims to do more buying if the bulls remain in control

Stocks Discussed: LLY, ONTO, TSM, IOT, PBR, HOOD, IBKR, BM, SG, WING, FSLR, TAN, PINS, NVT, GE, IBIT, ETHE

