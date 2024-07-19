The Week’s Selling | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the week’s selling, which was concentrated in many leading growth titles and resulted in more than a few breakdowns. That said, the broad market is still holding, the overall intermediate-term trend remains up and many stocks are still acting normally and/or base-building heading into earnings season. Mike reviews all the good and bad and reviews a bunch of names in both camps to have you ready for next week.

Stocks Discussed: LLY, ONTO, ASML, NTRA, META, ANET, NVDA, PLTR, WIX, ZETA, FANG, WFRD, CRS, COIN, KRYS, NBIX, AEM, PAA, SBX, KKR, TOST

