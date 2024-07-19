Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Subscribe
The Week’s Selling | Cabot Weekly Review

July 19, 2024
Mike Cintolo

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the week’s selling, which was concentrated in many leading growth titles and resulted in more than a few breakdowns. That said, the broad market is still holding, the overall intermediate-term trend remains up and many stocks are still acting normally and/or base-building heading into earnings season. Mike reviews all the good and bad and reviews a bunch of names in both camps to have you ready for next week.

Stocks Discussed: LLY, ONTO, ASML, NTRA, META, ANET, NVDA, PLTR, WIX, ZETA, FANG, WFRD, CRS, COIN, KRYS, NBIX, AEM, PAA, SBX, KKR, TOST

Mike Cintolo
A growth stock and market timing expert, Michael Cintolo is Chief Investment Strategist of Cabot Wealth Network and Chief Analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader. Since joining Cabot in 1999, Mike has uncovered exceptional growth stocks and helped to create new tools and rules for buying and selling stocks. Perhaps most notable was his development of the proprietary trend-following market timing system, Cabot Tides, which has helped Cabot place among the top handful of market-timing newsletters numerous times.
