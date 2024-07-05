The Story Remains the Same | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says the story remains the same in the market, with strong big-cap indexes and middling performance from the rest of the market. That said, Mike is starting to see some encouraging signs, including more and tighter setups from some growth stocks as we head into earnings season -- including one growth sector that’s roaring back after lagging for a while.

Stocks Discussed: NOW, MNDY, DDOG, APP, ASML, TER, RDDT, NBIX, GE, FANG, AEM, NEM, KEX

