The Primary Evidence is Bullish: Cabot Weekly Review

February 2, 2024
Mike Cintolo

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo is still bullish because the primary evidence is bullish -- and most of all, leading stocks act great, including more than a couple of recent earnings winners that have rallied on huge volume. That said, there are more and more storm clouds to keep an eye on, such as the action of regional banks, the wild moves in interest rates and the lagginess of the broad market. Even so, while he’s keeping his feet on the ground, the fact is big investors are buying, so Mike’s holding his winners while keeping his watch list fresh.

Stocks Discussed: ASML, TSM, AXP, DECK, SHOP, APO, URI, LLY, NVO, TEX, EXPE, MDB, PSTG, Z

Mike Cintolo
A growth stock and market timing expert, Michael Cintolo is Chief Investment Strategist of Cabot Wealth Network and Chief Analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader. Since joining Cabot in 1999, Mike has uncovered exceptional growth stocks and helped to create new tools and rules for buying and selling stocks. Perhaps most notable was his development of the proprietary trend-following market timing system, Cabot Tides, which has helped Cabot place among the top handful of market-timing newsletters numerous times.
