The Primary Evidence is Bullish: Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo is still bullish because the primary evidence is bullish -- and most of all, leading stocks act great, including more than a couple of recent earnings winners that have rallied on huge volume. That said, there are more and more storm clouds to keep an eye on, such as the action of regional banks, the wild moves in interest rates and the lagginess of the broad market. Even so, while he’s keeping his feet on the ground, the fact is big investors are buying, so Mike’s holding his winners while keeping his watch list fresh.

Stocks Discussed: ASML, TSM, AXP, DECK, SHOP, APO, URI, LLY, NVO, TEX, EXPE, MDB, PSTG, Z

