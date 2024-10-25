The Overall Strong Market | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the overall strong market, albeit with some short-term uncertainties and a couple of minor yellow flags. Because of that (mostly due to earnings season), Mike’s being selective on the buy side, but he’s holding his winners and reviews many names that could be decent entries on recent dips, as well as a few that could re-emerge on earnings.

Stocks Discussed: SG, RBRK, NTRA, MELI, Z, SHOP, COHR, ANET, ISRG, VST, IOT, FOUR, IBIT

