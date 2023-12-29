The Normal Holiday Drift | Cabot Weekly Review

In the last video of the year, Mike Cintolo discusses the normal holiday drift seen this week, as well as some things he’s keeping an eye on for January, a month that’s usually full of crosscurrents and rotation. He spends most of his time highlighting names that have traded tightly and/or could be good buys should the market shake out a bit, as well as some names that have lagged the rally so far but may kick into gear. Most of all, we wish you and yours and healthy and prosperous 2024!



Stocks Discussed: FOUR, CRWD, PATH, ESTC, WDAY, KKR, AFRM, AMD, AVGO, ZS, EXPE, LLY/NVO, FRPT, ITCI, WING, VNO

