The Moderate to Sharp Retreat | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo dives into the moderate (for many areas) to sharp (for growth stocks) retreat to start the year--in a nutshell, most of the intermediate-term evidence remains positive, so he remains bullish, but the next week or two will be key to see if the near-term outlook is shifting. In the meantime, he goes over a bunch of names from different areas that are pulling back normally of late--and could provide nice entry points if the market finds support.



Stocks Discussed: PLAY, KKR, GDDY, PANW, NVO, PINS, VRT, WING, SHOP, DHI, ITCI, TRIP

