The Market’s Very Encouraging Bounce | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo goes into great detail about the market’s very encouraging bounce, with the best aspect being the gaggle of growth stocks that are acting constructively, including many that have shown outsized buying volume after being pulled down by the market. That said, because the market hasn’t confirmed itself on the upside, Mike is still only nibbling, but he says he’s having trouble containing his watch list there are so many potential setups.

Stocks Discussed: SG, BOOT, MELI, LLY, ALNY, NTRA, CPNG, GEV, RKT, NOW, TTD, CRUS, FOUR

