The Market’s Third Straight Constructive Week | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says the market has put together its third straight constructive week, causing the intermediate-term trend to technically turn up; along with a strong broad market and a still-bullish big picture, Mike put some money to work this week. To be fair, growth has been tricky and old world and defensive stocks have been leading, so he advises going slow for now, but he reviews a broad list of stocks that are set up well for higher prices if the buyers keep at it.

Stocks Discussed: PINS, NVDA, AVGO, ONTO, WWD, KKR, GS, PSTG, CROX, SN, BOOT, CNM, IOT

