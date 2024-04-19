The Market’s Intermediate-Term Uptrend | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says the market’s intermediate-term uptrend has decisively cracked, turning negative for the first time since October. Now, longer-term, the trend of most everything is still up, and there’s been a lack of major abnormal action, so this downturn will finish up--eventually. But for the here and now, Mike advises caution, including holding cash, though he’s busy keeping an eye on many stocks that are retreating normally and building his watch list for the next upmove.

Stocks Discussed: CHRD, SCCO, TDW, CART, DELL, AXP, MLM, IBKR, DASH, NTRA, CPNG, ONON, DXCM

