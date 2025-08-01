The Market Hits a Pothole | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo discusses the market’s pothole this week, as sellers have finally made a stand after a great three months. He offers no predictions, but the intermediate-term trend is now on the fence, though encouraging, many leaders are holding well--and many others have emerged after earnings, a bunch of which he runs through on the charts. Big picture, he’s still bullish, but. near-term, he’s holding some cash to see how this dip plays out. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: RDDT, WDC, STX, WING, CVNA, META, ARGX, APPF, EBAY, HOOD, ORCL, NBIS, JBL

