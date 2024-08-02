The Market Has Sold Off | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Tyler Laundon explains why the market has sold off following the Fed’s meeting on Wednesday, highlighting weakening jobs numbers as the primary culprit. Is the Fed behind the curve? Tyler gives some context. He then moves on to talking about the big earnings theme of the week, capital investments for AI from big tech. Then Tyler wraps things up by covering three small and mid-cap stocks that have exposure to the rapidly growing data center market, but that few investors know about.

Stocks Discussed: MOD, LMB, WLDN

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]