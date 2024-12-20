Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The Fed Cuts but Uncertainty Looms | Cabot Weekly Review

December 20, 2024
Tyler Laundon

In this weeks video, small cap expert Tyler Laundon explains why market volatility exploded on Wednesday, what the Fed’s rate cut means and why the market doesn’t love the uncertainty of a looming government shutdown. Tyler then gets into three stock stories, starting with shifting dynamics in the aerospace industry. He then covers a red hot recent IPO before wrapping up the video with a review of an AI networking specialist that looks fantastic.

Stocks Discussed: LOAR, FTAI, BA, TTAN, ALAB

Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of the limited-subscription advisory, Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities. He has spent his entire career managing, consulting and analyzing start-up and small-cap companies. His hands-on experience has taught Tyler that the development of a superior business model is the biggest factor in determining a company’s long-term success. Accordingly, his research focuses on assessing the viability of management’s growth strategies, trends in addressable markets and achievement of major developmental milestones.
