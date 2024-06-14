The Divergent, Mixed Environment Continues | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says the divergent, mixed environment continues, though Mike’s also seeing plenty of things happening out there that don’t indicate big investors are bailing out or seeking safety. Overall, he advises having some cash given the risk of a change in the market’s character, but he’s also hunting for fresher leadership, of which there’s a solid amount.

Stocks Discussed: LRCX, AMAT, AVGO, CRDO, KKR, CRS, SPOT, FRPT, BROS, BIRK, PINS, VAL

