The Broad Market’s Dramatic Strengthening | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the broad market’s dramatic strengthening late in the week, egged on by a dip in rates and a tame inflation report. At this point, it’s encouraging, but Mike’s really keying on the next few days -- and seeing if some of the many launching pads that are out there (created by the sideways environment for most stocks during the past 1.5 to 4 months) can result in big breakouts, especially as earnings season gets underway.

Stocks Discussed: PAAS, AEM, EVR, JEF, CRDO, TER, ASML, GLW, ITB, KBH, URI, PDD, NBIX, ALNY, KRYS, UBER, HOOD

