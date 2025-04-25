The Best Stocks This Earnings Season (So Far) | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Tyler Laundon talks about evidence of peak bearishness among investors but significant improvement in the stock market. He discusses how the threat of tariffs remains an overhang but that Q1 earnings season has, thus far, been better than expected. Tyler then reviews a number of stocks that continue to outperform, highlights some crooked charts among companies that have beat expectations, and wraps things up with a few names that might be worth considering now.

Stocks Discussed: NFLX, SFM, T, SPOT, HAS, RMD, ISRG, PEN, NOW, GOOG, IHI, IGV, GEV, AXGN, BROS, BOW, ADMA

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

