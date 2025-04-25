Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The Best Stocks This Earnings Season (So Far) | Cabot Weekly Review

April 25, 2025
Tyler Laundon

In this week’s video, Tyler Laundon talks about evidence of peak bearishness among investors but significant improvement in the stock market. He discusses how the threat of tariffs remains an overhang but that Q1 earnings season has, thus far, been better than expected. Tyler then reviews a number of stocks that continue to outperform, highlights some crooked charts among companies that have beat expectations, and wraps things up with a few names that might be worth considering now.

Stocks Discussed: NFLX, SFM, T, SPOT, HAS, RMD, ISRG, PEN, NOW, GOOG, IHI, IGV, GEV, AXGN, BROS, BOW, ADMA

Tyler Laundon
Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of the limited-subscription advisory, Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities. He has spent his entire career managing, consulting and analyzing start-up and small-cap companies. His hands-on experience has taught Tyler that the development of a superior business model is the biggest factor in determining a company’s long-term success. Accordingly, his research focuses on assessing the viability of management’s growth strategies, trends in addressable markets and achievement of major developmental milestones.
