Story Remains the Same but Setups Galore | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says the story remains mostly the same when looking at the overall picture -- but under the surface there are many potential changes in character taking shape, with growth names (and the Nasdaq) testing resistance while some hot commodity names pull in. Mike’s as flexible as ever and sees more setups than he can remember as earnings season is set to plow ahead. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: MTSI, TTMI, SNDK, WDC, RKLB, CCJ, NVDA, AMD, CENX, AA

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]