Story Remains the Same but Setups Galore | Cabot Weekly Review

January 30, 2026
Tyler Laundon

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says the story remains mostly the same when looking at the overall picture -- but under the surface there are many potential changes in character taking shape, with growth names (and the Nasdaq) testing resistance while some hot commodity names pull in. Mike’s as flexible as ever and sees more setups than he can remember as earnings season is set to plow ahead. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: MTSI, TTMI, SNDK, WDC, RKLB, CCJ, NVDA, AMD, CENX, AA

Tyler Laundon is chief analyst of the limited-subscription advisory, Cabot Small-Cap Confidential and grand slam advisory Cabot Early Opportunities. He has spent his entire career managing, consulting and analyzing start-up and small-cap companies. His hands-on experience has taught Tyler that the development of a superior business model is the biggest factor in determining a company’s long-term success. Accordingly, his research focuses on assessing the viability of management’s growth strategies, trends in addressable markets and achievement of major developmental milestones.