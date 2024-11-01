Stocks Are Strong but the Market Takes a Hit | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the late-week selling, which was the first across-the-board hit seen for the market in a few weeks; as he talked about in his webinar last week (see more under Free Resources on Cabotwealth.com), Mike’s thinking the next couple of weeks could see more tricky trading, and the selling this week has put the intermediate-term trend on the fence. However, the key part of the evidence of late--that of individual stocks--remains in fine shape, so he’s continuing to lean bullish, though is focused mostly on earnings season for stocks he owns and hopes to buy in the weeks to come.

Stocks Discussed: RBRK, URI, HRI, CCL, GVA, MRVL, AMZ, BX, POWL, CRDO, ARGX, SG - TOST, VST

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]