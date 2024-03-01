Selective on the Buy Side | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo is back from his break but has a similar message -- he’s bullish and riding winners higher, but he’s also being selective on the buy side and isn’t shy about taking a partial profit here or there. That said, he has seen one very encouraging thing the past two weeks -- another rash of excellent earnings reactions, including many in fresher names. Mike says he’s likely to bite into some of those soon assuming the market remains in gear.

Stocks Discussed: FRPT, SG, CELH, H, DUOL, AXON, XPO, SWAV, PSTG, NTAP, LNW, AMZN, EDU

