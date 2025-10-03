Raise Stops, Take Profits, but Stay Bullish | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s nice rebound from the mini-selloff last week. There are still some near-term headwinds out there, like a somewhat-iffy broad market and more than a few stocks that are hitting potholes, but most of the evidence remains positive. All told, Mike still advises taking things on a stock-by-stock basis, holding your good performers and looking for fresher names for new buys, all while raising stops and taking some partial profits on the way up. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: VRT, NVDA, CIEN, SOFI, LYF, RMBS, MDB, SNOW, FRO, AVAV, SHOP

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

