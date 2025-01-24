Putting Money to Work in Earnings Season | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the very encouraging market rally, which has prompted him to put some money to work ... though he’s not cannonballing into the pool quite yet, as many stocks are still battling with some resistance and earnings season is in full swing. Overall, though, he is optimistic and spends some time looking at the market, various intriguing ETFs and a bunch of leading stocks in different areas that are in pole position to be leaders of the advance.

Stocks Discussed: PLTR, AXON, CEG, VST, AVGO, MRVL, CRDO, CIEN, TSM, EQT, AR, C, GS, HWM, CRS, PODD, CORT

