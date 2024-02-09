Not Much Change in the Market | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says not much has changed with the market -- he’s bullish, riding most of his winners higher, but also aware of the market’s growing divergence and some frothiness, which makes the short-term a bit more iffy. Even so, Mike is seeing many potential opportunities outside of the AI/chip boom, with a lot of setups that could hatch during the next couple of weeks.

Stocks Discussed: AMD, FOUR, NET, ASO, PLAY, BOOT, ITCI, TSM, APPF, SNOW, IOT, AXON, HUBS, PCOR, ABNB

