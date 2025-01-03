More Launching Pads but Staying Cautious | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo says he’s sticking with his cautious stance due to the continued intermediate-term iffiness from the market and many growth stocks -- but he’s also very flexible, as the rough December has created many more potential buying patterns among leaders, along with a bunch of names that have built launching pads in recent months. For now, he’s patient, but Mike reviews a bunch of names that he could pounce on if the buyers show up.

Stocks Discussed: CRDO, RBRK, TWLO, DASH, VST, GEV, TSM, NVDA, APPF, BIRK, MTZ, AR, EXE

