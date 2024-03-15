More Chopping Than Trending | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo remains overall bullish but isn’t flooring the accelerator, as the Nasdaq (and most leading growth stocks) are doing more chopping than trending of late. That’s not a red flag, but as Mike says, the green light has gotten a bit dimmer, so he’s focused on fresher names, holding his winners, and remaining patient all while keeping his eyes open for new leadership-- including one sector he mentions that’s just starting to get moving.

Stocks Discussed: EXP, AZEK, FRPT, OKTA, DKNG, KKR, APO, IBKR, NXT, UBER, PLTR, PLAY, AXON, XOP, OIH, FANG, SCCO, STLD

