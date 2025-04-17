Markets Calm and Relative Strength Emerges | Cabot Weekly Review

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the market’s volatile but short-term normal action of late, with last week’s panic selling still likely to lead to some calmer days and, ideally, some repairing action for the indexes and leading stocks--indeed, more than a few growth names are starting to poke their head up, showing clear relative strength. Even so, more patience is needed here for the major trends to turn up, but Mike reviews many potential leaders and runs through some scenarios of what’s likely to come next.

Stocks Discussed:UBER, DASH, SCHW, MRX, LLY, TTWO, NFLX, ADMA, GH, TGTX, OLLI, MP, MOS, NTR

