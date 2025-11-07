Market Trends Deteriorate, but Fill Your Watch List | Cabot Weekly Review

“The evidence has definitely worsened this week” says Mike Cintolo in this week’s video, with some of the market’s divergences coming home to roost--the broad market continues to be weak, and now the intermediate-term trend is on the fence while many stocks hit air pockets. With all that said, Mike isn’t throwing in the towel: Many stocks (even the extended ones) are holding up fine, and he’s not having trouble filling his watch list with buyable ideas ... if the market can hold around here. Next week will be key, and Mike will tell you what names to watch and signposts to key off of going forward. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: NET, ANET, CRDO, CCJ, BE, MU, CIEN, WDC, APH, AXSM, MDGL, LLY, AMD, ASML, MKSI, AMAT, VIAV, CRS, W, WCC, NXT, SEDG

