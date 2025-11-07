Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
1 (800) 326-8826
Chat with us
Subscribe
Free Videos

Market Trends Deteriorate, but Fill Your Watch List | Cabot Weekly Review

November 7, 2025
Mike Cintolo

“The evidence has definitely worsened this week” says Mike Cintolo in this week’s video, with some of the market’s divergences coming home to roost--the broad market continues to be weak, and now the intermediate-term trend is on the fence while many stocks hit air pockets. With all that said, Mike isn’t throwing in the towel: Many stocks (even the extended ones) are holding up fine, and he’s not having trouble filling his watch list with buyable ideas ... if the market can hold around here. Next week will be key, and Mike will tell you what names to watch and signposts to key off of going forward. If you don’t already subscribe to Mike’s Cabot Growth Investor, here’s your chance to get in at a special price—for new subscribers only!

Stocks Discussed: NET, ANET, CRDO, CCJ, BE, MU, CIEN, WDC, APH, AXSM, MDGL, LLY, AMD, ASML, MKSI, AMAT, VIAV, CRS, W, WCC, NXT, SEDG

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

Get It While It’s Hot!

Be among the first to see the Cabot Weekly Review when it comes out. Have it delivered right to your inbox every Saturday. Get on the list:

[form src='/form/cabot-weekly-review’]

Along with your weekend video, you will receive our free weekday advisory, Cabot Wealth Daily, with top stock picks, market news and insightful commentary from our analysts.

[author_ad]
Mike Cintolo
Mike Cintolo
A growth stock and market timing expert, Michael Cintolo is Chief Investment Strategist of Cabot Wealth Network and Chief Analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader. Since joining Cabot in 1999, Mike has uncovered exceptional growth stocks and helped to create new tools and rules for buying and selling stocks. Perhaps most notable was his development of the proprietary trend-following market timing system, Cabot Tides, which has helped Cabot place among the top handful of market-timing newsletters numerous times.
Discover hot stocks and investing tips from Cabot analysts in our free Cabot Wealth Daily newsletter delivered right to your inbox.
We understand your email address is private. We promise to never sell, rent or disclose your email address to any third parties.