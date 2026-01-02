Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Market Still Tricky, but More Good Than Bad | Cabot Weekly Review

January 2, 2026
Mike Cintolo

In this week’s video, Mike Cintolo talks about the still-tricky environment -- there’s more good than bad out there, but the action is tricky and challenging across the market, and that goes double for growth stocks, where Mike sees lots of setups (good) but also lots of on-again, off-again action. For now, Mike is mostly watching and waiting, but he reviews a ton of names that are acting well and could be bought if the buyers flex.

Stocks Discussed: GH, MDGL, NTRA, LLY, PEN, WDC, GEV, NVDA, SITM, DAL, VIK, SCCO, RIO, AS, RKT, LVS, GE, CRS

View directly on YouTube if any unexpected login requirements appear

Mike Cintolo
Mike Cintolo
A growth stock and market timing expert, Michael Cintolo is Chief Investment Strategist of Cabot Wealth Network and Chief Analyst of Cabot Growth Investor and Cabot Top Ten Trader. Since joining Cabot in 1999, Mike has uncovered exceptional growth stocks and helped to create new tools and rules for buying and selling stocks. Perhaps most notable was his development of the proprietary trend-following market timing system, Cabot Tides, which has helped Cabot place among the top handful of market-timing newsletters numerous times.